With the new Russian module successfully attached to the ISS, NASA is now turning its attention to the Starliner launch expected to happen early next week. NASA has confirmed that it will provide prelaunch, launch, and docking activities coverage for the Boeing Orbital Flight Test-2 mission to the ISS. OFT-2 is the second uncrewed flight test of the Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft as part of the Commercial Crew Program.