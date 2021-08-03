Refunding police is necessary but not sufficient to stop crime spiral

On the evening of Tuesday, August 3, New York City Police Department precincts engaged with community members at various Night Out events throughout the city. Members of local organizations, elected officials, and community leaders took part in the festivities. Members of Queens Borough Safety Patrol–Shmira, Chaverim of Queens, Council Members James Gennaro and Barry Grodenchik, Assembly Member Daniel Rosenthal, Jewish liaison Simon Sebag of the Public Advocate’s Office, and Rabbi Daniel Pollack (Jewish liaison to Congress Member Grace Meng) were all but a few of those who came out to show support. Local captains were on hand, as were Neighborhood Coordination Officers. We thank Capt. Antonio Fidacaro (102), Capt. Kevin Chan (107), and Capt. Joseph Cappelmann (112) for always being present and willing to help our communities.