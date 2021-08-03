Alicia Kozma named new director of IU Cinema
Alicia Kozma, a noted media industry researcher, has been appointed as the new director of IU Cinema by Indiana University Bloomington Interim Provost John S. Applegate. She most recently served as an assistant professor at Washington College in Maryland, where she developed and chaired the institution's first academic program in communication and media studies. Starting Oct. 1, Kozma will oversee programming and operations of IU Cinema's world-class venue and curatorial program.news.iu.edu
