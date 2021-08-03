Why Most Cannabis Workers Are Returning To Their Job Sites Post-COVID

MESQUITE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB:CBDS) announces the launch of Cannabis Sativa Magazine, located on the web at www.cannabissativa.com. The soft launch of Cannabis Sativa Magazine provides an easily digested, branded source of news capable of effectively disseminating pertinent Cannabis and Hemp industry news across multiple layers of the digital landscape, including articles and stories delving into interests such as investor, political, lifestyle, and health & fitness. CEO David Tobias stated, 'Adding the domain name CannabisSativa.com to our highly-regarded collection of trademarks, properties and other IP including the domain CBDS.com adds increased value to our portfolio. Cannabis Sativa's online presence will increase as we build out and further expand our reach with another top-level keyword website, our first media site - CannabisSativa.com'.
