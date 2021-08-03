Savage X Fenty Features All-Black Motorcycle Club Caramel Curve In Their Latest Campaign
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Rihanna was on target when she named her brand Savage X Fenty. Our serial entrepreneur and beauty mogul’s marketing approach to dominating all industries is completely savage – and we’re taking notes. The award-winning singer and icon just announced the latest campaign for her lingerie brand, and it features a few culture-pushing biker babes.newstalkcleveland.com
