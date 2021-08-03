Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Savage X Fenty Features All-Black Motorcycle Club Caramel Curve In Their Latest Campaign

By Marsha B. @introvertNthecity
Posted by 
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Rihanna was on target when she named her brand Savage X Fenty. Our serial entrepreneur and beauty mogul’s marketing approach to dominating all industries is completely savage – and we’re taking notes. The award-winning singer and icon just announced the latest campaign for her lingerie brand, and it features a few culture-pushing biker babes.

newstalkcleveland.com

Comments / 3

News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
687K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caramel#Lingerie#Savagexfenty#Wildin#Hellobeautiful Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Designers & Collectionsrnbcincy.com

Megan Thee Stallion Slays in Coach x BAPE Collaboration

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Coach has linked up with popular clothing brand A Bathing Ape (BAPE) to bring the fashion world a one-of-a-kind collection, and Megan Thee Stallion is at the forefront of this partnership. The “Thot Sh*t” rapper took to her Instagram to tease her followers with a couple of looks from the latest collaboration with the established brand, and we are here for it!
Musicnewsbrig.com

Rihanna teases new Fenty perfume

The Barbadian singer has already put her stamp on lingerie, skincare and makeup — and now, she’s adding fragrance to her Fenty brand. On Wednesday afternoon, the 33-year-old superstar teased her upcoming perfume launch by posting two black-and-white promo shots to Instagram, but didn’t share a release date or details on what the fragrance might smell like.
Beauty & FashionNewsweek

What Is the Secret to Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Success and What Are the Top-Selling Products?

Popstar-turned-beauty mogul Rihanna has now been declared a billionaire. According to Forbes, she is now worth $1.7 billion, making her the world's wealthiest female musician. Much of her fortune comes from her makeup and skincare brand, Fenty Beauty, of which she owns 50 percent. The other half is held by LVMH, a French luxury goods conglomerate that owns high-end brands such as Christian Dior, Givenchy and Celine.
Beauty & FashionABC News

Sephora's latest campaign is a tribute to Black beauty, culture and voices

Sephora's latest campaign is an awe-inspiring ode to Black beauty. The LVMH-owned beauty retailer has partnered with international innovation consultancy company R/GA to launch "Black Beauty is Beauty," which sheds light on the significance of Black beauty with an additional spotlight on the culture, people, products, tools and trends that have played an integral role in shaping today's ideals of modern beauty.
MusicCosmopolitan

Miley Cyrus just showed off her real skin texture in a no-makeup sunbathing selfie

Miley Cyrus has been entertaining us no end with her recent transformations, proving that nothing is off limits when it comes to the mullet-loving wild child of music. So, while we're busy getting our half-head of highlights and trim (no split ends for us!) Miley has been rocking (literally) a different 'do almost daily - matching her makeup to her mohawk for the full-package aesthetic.
ApparelPosted by
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox's Skintight Corset Dress Was Made 10 Times Hotter With These Lace-Up Stilettos

You know that joyous moment when you find a dress that just fits like a glove and hugs you in all the right places? I imagine that's exactly how Megan Fox felt when she stepped into this gorgeous corset number for her July 12 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Just two days after she wore a Bridgerton-esque rose-gold midi dress while attending a UFC fight in Las Vegas, the Till Death actress opted for yet another corset dress, but this time, a much simpler style.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
OK! Magazine

Kendall Vs. Kylie Jenner In Charlotte Knowles Sheer Check Print Outfit: Who Wore It Best?

Sisters always share clothes — and the Jenners are no exceptions!. Over the weekend, Kendall Jenner was one of the many celebs who celebrated the opening of The h.wood Group's Deilah At Wynn Las Vegas. The 25-year-old showed off her supermodel figure in Charlotte Knowles' tube-top style semi-sheer stretch nylon Check Skinn Dress, which left little to the imagination. She teamed the mini with the label's matching Tuss Trousers.
MusicPosted by
HOLAUSA

Anitta stuns in her Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue debut

Anitta looks absolutely stunning in the spread for this year’s Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, being photographed on a beach in Hollywood, Florida. The Brazilian superstar, whose full name is Larissa de Macedo Machado, shot to fame in 2013 after releasing her single, “Show das Poderosas” along with an...
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Ooh La La! Every Time Kourtney Kardashian Has Rocked See-Through and Sheer Tops

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t afraid to bare it all in see-through and sheer tops — and she rocks them pretty well, too. In June 2021, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was photographed in a cropped white tank top with no bra while out for a coffee run with boyfriend Travis Barker. The following month, she flaunted her cleavage in a sheer mesh top with a leather skirt and feathery green heels in a cute selfie snapshot via her Instagram Stories.
PetsMaxim

Kate Beckinsale Shares Best Doggone Swimsuit Photo of The Summer

A pair of very good boys shared the spotlight from a bikini-clad Kate Beckinsale in one of the ageless actress's recent Instagram photos. The Jolt star—who turns 48 on July 26—donned a white bikini top while relaxing on a beach in what appears to be a behind-the-scenes snap from a photo shoot in Turks and Caicos.

Comments / 3

Community Policy