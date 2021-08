So I had an older Elgato TB2 hub lying around and wanted to connect it to my 2020 Intel high-end 13" MBP. I found an Apple TB3-TB2 adapter in a drawer and hooked it up. I started by using the MBP’s port closest to the edge (farthest from the trackpad) on the left side. Nothing. Disconnected hub, reconnected, still nothing. Power cycled the hub. Still nothing. Not even a USB KB connected to the hub worked. Hub works just fine on an older MBP so I know it’s not the TB cable. Anyway, Sys Profiler showed nothing attached. So then I switched to using the other port, the one closest to the trackpad and presto everything worked as you’d expect.