Emma Roberts limits internet use

There’s always one closet staple celebrities rely on heavily for their off-duty outfits. Angelina Jolie loves her beige trench coat while Hailey Bieber wears her Fallon gold necklace nonstop. If you study a star’s street style long enough, you’ll come to uncover their favorite wardrobe staples. For fans of Emma Roberts, you’ll be pleased to know that denim is one of her top picks year round. In particular, Roberts loves H&M jeans. On July 17, she wore a pair of $20 black skinnies from the brand with a white-collared top and Salvatore Ferragamo platform sandals. The look was one of many denim ensembles she has worn in the past few months. Fans of Roberts know she likes to mix the affordable with more luxury pieces into her outfits. For instance, she previously paired a canvas tote bag, which was less than $30, with Valentino slides.