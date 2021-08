Pumas started their season with a 0-0 against Atlas that might be a sign that this will be another long season. Atlas was the better team, but their performance wasn’t much better as both teams faltered under the heat. Pumas was coming in from a disappointing season, and a scoreless tie where they were outplayed isn’t a good omen, although there were some interesting things shown from some of the new team members. Pumas will now travel to Florida, where they will play on Wednesday against Everton in the Florida Cup before travelling to Monterrey to face Rayados on Saturday.