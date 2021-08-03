People on the Move
Emily M. Harper, CFP® is taking on an expanded role of Vice President & Partner at Monument Wealth Management after joining the Alexandria, VA-based firm in 2017 as a Private Wealth Advisor. Emily will continue to work with clients, providing personalized advice and guiding them through the wealth design process. In her new leadership role as Partner, she will support the firm's employees and their development, participate in strategic planning, and contribute to operations management.www.bizjournals.com
