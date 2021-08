TO EMAIL YOUR MP, ASKING THEM TO ATTEND THE DEBATE ON MAKING CHILDCARE CHANGE NOW, CLICK HERE. Recently, my work and my brain ground to a screaming halt when my youngest kid tested positive for Covid. He had one of those colds that all five-year-olds get; I really hadn’t expected the testing kit to show a double blue line, and after informing the school, both children were placed back into my care for the foreseeable future; while my diary, full of meetings, fruitlessly competed for my attention. It was a reminder of the impossibility of attempting to earn a living at the same time as caring for children. For 870,000 mothers who want to work but can’t due to the cost and availability of childcare, they are reminded of this issue every single day.