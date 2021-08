The defensive line of the K.C. Chiefs is having no problems making headlines this offseason. The addition of Jarran Reed was a positive signing for the team early on, while Frank Clark’s legal problems have clouded the team’s coverage in recent weeks. Chris Jones is never ignored as one of the league’s most disruptive players up front, and his move outside to defensive end will be one of the bigger preseason plot lines to watch. But one player who has gone overlooked in a lot of the noise is the fact that defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi is now in his contract season.