What’s New With Moderna Stock?

Adobe’s stock (NASDAQ: ADBE) rose by 4.8% to $626 in the last twenty-one trading days. In comparison, the broader S&P500 rose by 1.7% over the last twenty-one trading days. The shift toward Digitization and cloud offerings due to the pandemic has continued to be beneficial to the company as they reported a 23% y-o-y in increase in revenue for Q2. For Q2 2021, Digital Media segment revenue was $2.79 billion (up by 25% y-o-y), Creative revenue was $2.32 billion (up 24% y-o-y), and Document Cloud revenue was $469 million (up 30% y-o-y). Now, is ADBE stock poised to grow? Based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years, there is a 64% chance of a near term rise in ADBE stock over the next month (twenty-one trading days). See our analysis on Adobe’s Stock Chances Of Rise for more details.