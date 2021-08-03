Cancel
Stocks

What's New With Moderna Stock?

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModerna stock (NASDAQ: MRNA) rallied by more than 12% since our last update on July 19 and remains up by almost 50% over the last month. The gains are driven largely by the inclusion of the stock into the S&P 500 index from July 21, which, in turn, drove demand from index funds and likely from managed funds that are benchmarked to the S&P 500. Moreover, Covid-19 cases have also been trending steadily higher as the highly infectious Delta variant of the virus spreads, putting vaccine makers back in the spotlight. Over the last two weeks, the seven-day trailing average of Covid-19 cases in the U.S. has risen from around 32,000 to 78,000.

