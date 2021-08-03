Letters from Musky Falls: In the bag
Well, the annual family campout is in the bag for 2021 and a fine time it was. Although, I must say I was robbed. Robbed, I say! My intrepid bag-toss partner, brother-in-law Chuck, and I were denied the coveted trophy. Instead, it went to nephew Will and sister Jacci. Graciously, I congratulate them as they worked hard for their win. It came down to Will and Jacci against sister Betti and my husband Tom. The competition was thrilling, neck-and-neck to the very end. But, Chuck and I, who'd played so expertly (OK, I'm lying here, but I did make a point or two), sat on the sidelines feeling like something wasn't right.
