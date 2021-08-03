Letters from Musky Falls: In the bag

This summer I turned a quarter of a century and even at 25, I do not feel my age. I have always been “mature for my age” as they say, and I think that is because my inner soul feels as though it is three-quarters of a century. I believe the reason I feel this way is because I caught onto the “point of life” much earlier on than most by understanding a few wholesome concepts: life is meant to be truly lived every second of every day while surrounded by loved ones, our personal journey is not meant to be determined by societal norms, and that regardless of age, there is always time to learn, grow, and prosper.