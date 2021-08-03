12 Dresses With Pockets We're Obsessed With
It's true: There was a time when pockets were only sewn into menswear. Women, meanwhile, had to hide their pockets in the interior linings of skirts and dresses. Today, the pocket is an equal opportunist, giving everyone the chance to sport the pouch any which way they choose. Enter the world of dresses with pockets. You don't have to settle for trousers to reap the benefits of the handy detail; whether you're a sucker for a button-flap or a simple single-welt style, we've got a great selection of pocket-clad dresses to shop right now. The best part? You need not have deep pockets to own one.
