12 Dresses With Pockets We're Obsessed With

Of the many cultural shifts brought on by the pandemic, perhaps the oddest was the way it awakened a desire to find a meadow and frolic wildly through it, leaving our worries behind in a grassy wake. As our social feeds became populated with sourdough starters and odes to nature, the fantastical appeal of cottagecore fashion — which actor and blogger Michelle Hopewell described to Refinery29 as "dressing like a storybook character" — was impossible to ignore. Nap dresses, tiered silhouettes, and ultra-long styles reign over closets in which jeans and work clothes were once the norm. And prairie-inspired attire isn't going anywhere, at least not according to Amazon, where yet another frock of this kind has gone viral. What's so special about this one, you ask? Well, it's got lots of pregnant women singing its praises (and posing for photos) — and it's not even made for maternity wear. We had to investigate.