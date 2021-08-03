Did WFH Hurt the Video Game Industry?

Welcome all to another edition of The 8 Ball! This week, I’m here to talk about what I think are the overall best game companies. Not necessarily the companies I think put out the most games that interest me, this is slightly more of an objective list. For this list, a game company has to put out at least 3 new games per calendar year, so like Supergiant Games is an incredible studio, they put out a game about every three years or so. Also, while some companies have been merged or bought out, I’m not listing them as part of the parent company yet, if they haven’t made a game for them. Let’s begin: