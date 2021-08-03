Did WFH Hurt the Video Game Industry?
Of all the industries that rapidly shifted to remote work due to Covid-19, the video game development industry seemed to be particularly well-positioned to continue operating successfully. Video game companies produce almost exclusively digital goods unencumbered by supply chain constraints — any delays they encounter are therefore due mostly to collaboration challenges. Moreover, with much of the world’s population stuck at home, video game purchases themselves exploded — in 2020 the industry grew by more than 20% to $180 billion in revenue.hbr.org
