First, to Badger. I love trade scenarios. I do not care how outlandish they are or how realistic they may be. I enjoy reading Bums trade proposals. I am not sure that I ever read one that was realistic, but they are fun. Bluto sometimes gives us scenarios from the baseballtradevalues.com site. They are fun for me. That is what blogs are for. Throw out ideas. To the best of my knowledge, none of us have ever been a GM for any professional organization. We have no idea how to value players. It gets harder when Dodger fans start grading Dodgers and think all of the prospects will become the next Mickey Mantle, Roy Campanella, or Sandy Koufax.