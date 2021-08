Cate Blane had an up-and-down round at the Hopkinsville Invitational Monday but was able to shoot 1-under for her final five holes and bring home a second-place finish. Blane shot a 7-over 78 to finish in a tie for second with University Heights Academy’s Rheagan Lindsey. Blane took second by way of a scorecard playoff thanks to her strong play on the back nine.