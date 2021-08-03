Pickett State Park, Big South Fork, Great Smoky Mountains on the schedule for Plateau hikers
Come take a guided hike with the Plateau Chapter Hikers. They offer a short 5 mile or less and a long 8 +/- mile hike every Wednesday and two Saturdays a month. Other Saturdays are 1-2 mile Crossville Greenway walks. For additional information contact the hike coordinator email at plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org. For up-to-date information on these hikes visit https://tennesseetrails.org/chapters/plateau-chapter.www.crossville-chronicle.com
