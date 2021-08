A pandemic and a brutal schedule to start off her first season were probably not at the top of the list of the plans for Hannah Ambrose in her first season as the head girls’ soccer coach at Christian County High School. Still, by district tournament time, the Lady Colonels found a way to take down crosstown rival Hopkinsville and advance on to the 2nd Region tournament. With a large senior class, Christian County figures to have some of the tools needed to take a big step forward during the 2021 season.