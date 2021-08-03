Extremely Patient Capital Joins £4B Senior Living Venture

ARLINGTON, Va., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture Global LNG, Inc. ("Venture Global") announced today that its subsidiary, Venture Global Calcasieu Pass, LLC ("VGCP") has successfully priced its offering of $2,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes, which will be issued in two series: (i) a series of 3.875% senior secured notes due 2029 in an aggregate principal amount of $1,250,000,000 (the "2029 Notes") and (ii) a series of 4.125% senior secured notes due 2031 in an aggregate principal amount of $1,250,000,000 (the "2031 Notes" and, together with the 2029 Notes, the "Notes"). The 2029 Notes will mature on August 15, 2029 and the 2031 Notes will mature on August 15, 2031. The Notes will be issued at par. The aggregate principal amount of Notes offered of $2,500,000,000 represents an increase of $1,000,000,000 from the previously offered amount of $1,500,000,000.