Extremely Patient Capital Joins £4B Senior Living Venture

By David Thame, Bisnow UK
 5 days ago
NatWest Group Pension Fund is to back Legal & General’s Inspired Villages senior living venture in a bid to build a £4B portfolio. NatWest will invest an initial £500M of equity into the joint venture, which will scale up delivery of around 5,100 units over the next 15 years. As...

New York City, NY
Real EstatePosted by
Bisnow

Real Estate Grandees Win Battle for £700M Housebuilder

A private equity firm run by some of European real estate’s best-known investors has won the auction to buy a UK housebuilder for more than £700M. Aermont Capital, which was set up by veteran investor Léon Bressler, is buying Keepmoat, Britain’s seventh-largest housebuilder, from Sun Capital and TDR Capital, Sky News reported.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Venture Capital Investment Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story with Accel, Benchmark Capital, First Round Capital

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Venture Capital Investment Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Venture Capital Investment market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MarketsTechCrunch

Venture capital probably isn’t dead

This will be fun, and, because it’s Friday, both relaxed and cordial. (For fun, here’s a long-ass podcast I participated in with Lessin last year.) Lessin notes that venture capitalists once made risky wagers on companies that often withered away. Higher-than-average investment risk meant that returns from winning bets had to be very lucrative, or else the venture model would have failed.
Tennissportspromedia.com

Tennis Australia creates venture capital fund for tech startups

New entity to be led by Techstars MD Todd Deacon and Tennis Australia execs Dr Machar Reid and Lauren Coridas. Move follows creation of last year’s inaugural Techstars SportsTech Melbourne Accelerator programme. Tennis Australia has become the latest sports organisation to launch its own venture capital fund that will focus...
Phoenix, AZrealestatedaily-news.com

Adrienne Kautzman Joins CBRE Capital Markets’ Debt & Structured Finance as Senior Vice President in Phoenix

Phoenix, Arizona – CBRE announced that Adrienne Kautzman has joined CBRE Capital Markets’ Debt & Structured Finance as a Senior Vice President, based in Phoenix. Ms. Kautzman will specialize in the placement of debt and equity for hospitality properties throughout the U.S. Ms. Kautzman joins CBRE from Berkadia, where she most recently was Managing Director for the Berkadia Hotels & Hospitality Group, responsible for providing financing solutions to commercial real estate developers and owners throughout the U.S. Previously, she was Managing Director at GE Franchise Finance Hotel Lending Group, originating senior debt on individual assets and portfolios of nationally franchised select-service and extended-stay hotels, with loans ranging in size from $5 million to $160 million. Over the past five years, Ms. Kautzman has closed more than $600 million in transactions.
MarketsTechCrunch

How public markets can help address venture capital’s limitations

Draper has always felt like something of an anomaly from our perspective, a generalist venture capital firm that was itself public. But this July, Forward Partners listed its shares on the AIM, and there are other venture firms in Europe that are also listed. At first blush, the setup may...
EconomyForbes

IPO Or M&A? How Venture Capital Shapes A Startup's Future

Entrepreneurs rarely consider who will ultimately own their startups—and what that means for founders—when they court venture capitalists. New research suggests they should. A startup funded by VCs who tend to work with the same group of partners are more likely to seek a faster exit by selling the company...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Venture Global Announces Upsizing And Pricing Of $2,500,000,000 Senior Secured Notes By Venture Global Calcasieu Pass, LLC

ARLINGTON, Va., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture Global LNG, Inc. ("Venture Global") announced today that its subsidiary, Venture Global Calcasieu Pass, LLC ("VGCP") has successfully priced its offering of $2,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes, which will be issued in two series: (i) a series of 3.875% senior secured notes due 2029 in an aggregate principal amount of $1,250,000,000 (the "2029 Notes") and (ii) a series of 4.125% senior secured notes due 2031 in an aggregate principal amount of $1,250,000,000 (the "2031 Notes" and, together with the 2029 Notes, the "Notes"). The 2029 Notes will mature on August 15, 2029 and the 2031 Notes will mature on August 15, 2031. The Notes will be issued at par. The aggregate principal amount of Notes offered of $2,500,000,000 represents an increase of $1,000,000,000 from the previously offered amount of $1,500,000,000.
Businessdecrypt.co

Bank of America, FTX, Coinbase Ventures Join $300M Investment in Paxos

FTX, Coinbase Ventures, Founders Fund and Bank of America are now strategic investors in Paxos. New York-based Paxos is a low profile but increasingly important player in the crypto industry. Paxos, a New York-based blockchain company, announced on Thursday that four high-profile investors have joined its recent $300 million Series...
EconomyTechCrunch

Why Latin American venture capital is breaking records this year

At a glance, the Latin American venture capital and startup market appears similar to what we’ve seen from other growing ecosystems. Like the U.S., Canadian, European, Indian and African startup hubs, Latin America is seeing venture capital activity set records. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on...
BusinessCredit Union Times

CUNA Mutual Group’s Venture Capital Arm Launches Discovery Fund

CMFG Ventures, the venture capital arm of CUNA Mutual Group, announced a new investment fund that will target early-stage start-up organizations founded by people of color and women in the fintech industry. The Discovery Fund, announced on Wednesday, will launch with an initial commitment of $15 million over three years,...
Economyblackchronicle.com

Sharmadean Reid Raised Venture Capital And Started An Online News Outlet For Women

Sharmadean Reid is a London-based entrepreneur who discovered that a membership-based business model and the right target audience can offer a winning combination. Reid started The Stack World, an online news publication that works to help female entrepreneurs level up their businesses in the area of beauty, business, culture, society, and wellness, according to Business Insider.
EconomyMySanAntonio

Would Your Business Benefit From Venture Capital?

With the rise of Silicon Valley and fast emergence of companies like Uber and Grubhub, it's easy to start thinking your business will make the next major venture capital splash. The numbers are not encouraging, however. Only 0.05 percent of small businesses ever get venture capital. That doesn't mean your business won't still be successful, but it's less likely that you'll get millions of dollars of venture capital investment unless your company has a shot at disrupting a major industry. If you feel like you have a chance at doing that, take a look at The 2021 Entrepreneur Venture Capitalist Startup Bundle, right now it's on sale for just $39.99 (reg. $1600).
Real EstatePosted by
Bisnow

Record Rent Growth, Occupancy Entice $53B In Multifamily Investments

The multifamily market is flying as high as it ever has, which means that bushels of investors are betting it won't come down for a long time. Effective asking rents in the U.S. jumped 2.2% from June to July, which was 8.3% higher than effective asking rents were in July of last year, according to RealPage's monthly report. That represents the largest year-over-year jump on record, while the national average occupancy rate was 96.9% in July, also a record.

