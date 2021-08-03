Poetry for the Soul

Summer brings beautiful blooms and much natural beauty. When we’re immersed in it, though, it can sometimes be hard to stop and reflect on the significance of that beauty. Get yourself primed to appreciate the natural world with an interpretation of William Wordsworth’s poem, “I Wandered Lonely as a Cloud.” This poem, which shares a memory of viewing a field of blooming daffodils, is powerful not only for the natural imagery it contains but for the sentiment it evokes. You can read the entire poem here.