Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Geaux247 Fall Camp Preview: LSU LB's

By Shea Dixon
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe LSU football team will be back on the practice field beginning August 6th for the start of fall practices. That will give head coach Ed Orgeron a month's worth of practices to blend his new-look staff and roster together on the field. LSU's full 2020 fall practice schedule has...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Pelini
Person
Ed Orgeron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Baseball#American Football#Lsu#Tigers#L Club Spring Game#Louisiana Tech#The Bayou State#The Ncaa Transfer Portal#Baton Rouge#Southern Lab#Img Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
Related
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Admits 1 Thing ‘Scares Him To Death’

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated their way to a national championship victory this past year, capping off an undefeated season with a win over Ohio State in the title game. Nick Saban claimed his seventh national championship as a head coach and continued to distinguish himself as one of the best leaders college football has ever seen.
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
Alabama StatePosted by
FanSided

Alabama Football: In bold claim Dabo Swinney is not wrong

Former Alabama Football wide receiver, Dabo Swinney has come a long way. The one-time, real estate salesperson is considered by many as one of college football’s best coaches. Gene Stallings once put a lockdown on Dabo running his mouth, about being a new coaching staff hire for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Now Dabo can say anything he wants, and, at the least, not worry about any pushback from Clemson fans.
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

How Nick Saban Spent His First Big Bonus Check is Inspirational

Nick Saban’s contract makes him the unofficial governor of Alabama. Saban, who is in the midst of leading potentially the greatest sports dynasty of all time, is put on a pedestal for his football acumen, but there is an incredible human being behind the stern-faced Crimson Tide leader. Before Alabama,...
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

ESPN releases preseason top 25 poll; 6 SEC teams make the cut

The college football season starts later this month! Several FBS teams have Week 0 games on the schedule. The SEC doesn’t kick off until Sept. 2, when Tennessee hosts Bowling Green on a Thursday night to kick off the Josh Heupel era. The other SEC teams will kick off their 2021 campaigns that weekend.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Notre Dame News

On Wednesday, the college football world received major news regarding Notre Dame’s home opener for the 2021 season. Notre Dame’s matchup with Toledo on Sept. 11 will be exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. The network also announced that all home games for the Fighting Irish will be streamed on the app this season.
Kansas StatePosted by
The Daily Goal Horn

REPORT: Kansas Leaving the Big 12

Morgantown, West Virginia – Reports are leaking out that the Kansas Jayhawks are leaving the Big 12 Conference and will join the Big Ten!. Kansas, according to multiple reports, intends to make the announcement official “within the next few weeks” and it could be announced as early as next week.
Alabama StatePosted by
BamaCentral

Nick Saban Reveals COVID-19 Protocols for Alabama Football

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football coach Nick Saban revealed on Thursday morning that Alabama football will continue to undergo the same COVID-19 protocols that it performed last season as cases surge once again across the state. Speaking to the media before holding a speech at the Nick's Kids Jubilee —...
Mississippi State247Sports

Will Mississippi State take another swing at Calloway?

Philadelphia High School (MS) product Kadarius Calloway was one of the first commitments to Coach Joe Moorhead's projected 2021 signing class. When national signing day came and went, neither Calloway or Moorhead were set to be a part of the Bulldog football program. Moorhead was the first to go as...
Oregon State247Sports

Oregon State Fall Camp Position Preview: Quarterback

The countdown to fall camp is on. The Oregon State football team will start its preseason practice session on Friday, August 6th as the Beavers gear up for college football’s return to normalcy and a chance to achieve bowl eligibility for the first time in eight years. As we draw within just a few days of camp, the players are preparing for the season by continuing their offseason workouts, the coaches are meeting to put together their plans, and at BeaverBlitz, we’re previewing all of the position groups on the roster.

Comments / 0

Community Policy