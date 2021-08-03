Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Greggs to open 100 new stores and create 500 jobs as sales rebound

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dxf3A_0bGPAioJ00
Roger Whiteside sees potential for innovations such as more vegan options (Greggs/PA)

Greggs has said it plans to create 500 new jobs and open 100 new stores after sales recovered following a difficult year.

The baker swung back to a profit after sales rebounded to the levels of before the pandemic. It said the recovery had been “stronger than we had anticipated”, helped by the easing of Covid restrictions.

Greggs reported a pre-tax profit of £55.5m for the six months to 3 July after a £65.2m loss a year earlier. The company now expects profits to be ahead of previous predictions, with some analysts saying the results were indicative of a wider improvement on UK high streets.

Laying out ambitious growth plans yesterday, Greggs said it had “the opportunity to expand its UK estate to at least 3,000 shops”.

Chief executive Roger Whiteside said the group would focus on “anywhere you can get in a car” as it expands.

“We've got high streets covered across the country, but even in areas like Newcastle and Glasgow, where we are really well represented on streets, we can open more in those areas you drive to,” he told the PA news agency.

“We've opened some drive-through sites and it’s still a fairly small area, but they have been successful and that’s definitely an area we can grow.

“The pandemic trends were all trends we saw previously but they've just been supercharged, and that’s the same for delivery, out-of-town and everything else.”

Mr Whiteside, who has been vegan since 2019, said he saw potential to grow sales through innovation such as the company’s vegan sausage, bean and cheese melt.

He added: “Greggs once again showed its resilience in a challenging first half, emerging from the lockdown months in a strong position and rebuilding sales as social restrictions were progressively relaxed.

“Whilst there continue to be general uncertainties in the market, given our recent performance we now expect full-year profit to be slightly ahead of our previous expectation.”

Total sales for the half-year to June came in at £546.2m, almost identical to the £546.3m it reported in the same period in 2019.

Like-for-like sales, which strip out the effects of store openings and closures, were down 9.2 per cent on 2019.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

203K+
Followers
96K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan Sausage#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
RetailSilicon Republic

Three Ireland bets on return to in-person shopping with €27m investment

The company is preparing to welcome customers back to its stores with a focus on the in-person shopping experience. Three Ireland is investing €27m in its 60 stores across the country in an attempt to bring customers back into shops and complement its online offering. Shoppers visiting the revamped stores...
Retailchaindrugreview.com

MasterCard SpendingPulse found in-store sales gains in July

PURCHASE, N.Y. — Retail sales in the U.S. grew for the 11th consecutive month in July, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse, a survey that measures in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment. Sales for the month increased 10.9% compared to July 2020. That figure, which excludes automotive sales...
Bonita Springs, FLfloridaweekly.com

ALDI opening new Bonita grocery store location

ALDI, a leader in the grocery industry, will offer Bonita Springs residents another option for smart, fast and easy grocery shopping as it opens its newest store at 8951 Bonita Beach Rd. The new location is part of the company’s aggressive national expansion. ALDI operates more than 2,000 stores in 37 states and is on track to become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022.
Real EstatePosted by
Reuters

Real estate adviser Savills profit jumps as rides housing market rebound

* Profit jumps for the first half at 160-year old Savills. * Says housing market “disproportionately strong”. Aug 5 (Reuters) - Real estate adviser Savills lifted its 2021 outlook on Thursday as robust demand in the UK residential market and the closing of many deals that were postponed during the height of the pandemic boosted first-half profit five-fold.
Financial Reportsrock947.com

UK’s Taylor Wimpey raises annual outlook, swings to H1 profit

(Reuters) – UK homebuilder Taylor Wimpey Plc on Wednesday joined bigger rivals in forecasting sustained demand in the medium term and returned to a half-year profit as Britain’s housing sector boom stands to outlast the tax holiday period. Britain’s third-largest homebuilder forecast 2021 operating profit of about 820 million pounds...
Shelby, NCfox46.com

Steel company creating 130 new jobs and investing $21M in Shelby

SHELBY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A steel fabrication company announced on Tuesday an expansion that will bring more than 100 new jobs and over $20 million in investments to the area. Steffes LLC made the announcement on Tuesday in conjunction with both North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and House...
BusinessPosted by
The Independent

Sales rebound at New Look after restructuring

New Look has said that larger shopping sprees have offset lower footfall as the fashion retailer seeks to recover from a difficult year amid the pandemic. The high street brand revealed that total revenues have more than doubled for the first quarter of the current year. However, it came as...
Suffolk, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

New $1.1 million Suffolk lumber facility creates 10 new jobs

A new Suffolk facility is bridging the gap between the Virginia logging industry and Hampton Roads ports. Kristi Corp., an international raw material supplier for the aluminum and steel industries, recently established a $1.1 million log load and fumigation facility, creating 10 new jobs. “This is us identifying an opportunity and a gap in the marketplace and filling that,” said Virginia ...
EconomyBBC

Stagecoach to create 80 jobs with new Perth call centre

Bus operator Stagecoach has announced plans to create 80 jobs with a new call centre at its Perth headquarters. The company said its new team would initially operate an "improved seven-day-a-week service" before extending its opening hours within its first year. Stagecoach said the majority of roles at the new...
California StateRiverside Press Enterprise

Aldi opening new Southern California store as part of 100-store expansion

German discount grocer Aldi will hold a grand opening Thursday, July 29 for its first Torrance store as the company looks to add 100 additional U.S. locations this year. With inflation rising, consumers will likely welcome the company’s expansion. The Consumer Price Index for June showed food prices were up by 0.8%, a bigger increase than the 0.4% increase reported for May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Retailkamcity.com

Weak Shopper Numbers Raise Concerns That Retail Recovery Is Faltering

The bounce back in visitor numbers to retail locations faltered last month, with shopping trip numbers still nowhere near their pre-pandemic levels. Despite the easing of most of the remaining Covid restrictions in July, data from the British Retail Consortium-Sensormatic IQ tracker shows total footfall was 28% below the same period in 2019 and broadly flat on the previous month after shopper numbers had recovered sharply in March and April.

Comments / 0

Community Policy