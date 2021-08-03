When Disciplines Hit Dead Ends

A key reaction in the slow neutron-capture process that forms elements occurs less frequently than previously thought. The slow neutron-capture process (the s-process) is one of the nucleosynthesis processes that occurs in stars. It results in about half of the elements heavier than iron in the universe. Two important reactions involved in the s-process are Neon-22 (alpha, gamma) and Neon-22 (alpha, neutron). In these reactions, neutron-rich Neon-22 captures alpha-particles. The capture produces Magnesium-26 in an excited state, meaning it has received extra energy. It then releases energy by emitting either a gamma ray, leading to Magnesium-26 in a normal state, or a neutron, leading to Magnesium-25. The rates of both the Neon-22 (alpha, gamma) and Neon-22 (alpha, neutron) reactions have significant effects on the s-process. This affects the abundances of elements such as Selenium, Krypton, Rubidium, Strontium, and Zirconium.
