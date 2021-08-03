Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

When Disciplines Hit Dead Ends

By Noah Smith
The Chronicle of Higher Education
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleN recent years, I’ve noticed a lot of think pieces in which people talk about their academic fields hitting an impasse. A recent example is this Liam Kofi Bright post on analytic philosophy:. Analytic philosophy is a degenerating research programme. It’s been quite a long time since there was anything...

www.chronicle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Cowen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mathematics#Large Hadron Collider#Stanford#Academic Research#Latter 20th Century#Google#American Economic Review#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Related
Mathematicsroanokebeacon.com

DELTGEN: 5=1 From dead-end to portal

In one of my earlier contributions I tried to show that and how rational thinking leads to irrational thinking. Here now, I would like to show the opposite. I will prove to you that 1 = 5 and then show you how this seeming nonsense can make a lot of sense.
ComputersAPS physics

Quantum Computing with Circular Rydberg Atoms

Rydberg-atom arrays are a leading platform for quantum computing and simulation, combining strong interactions with highly coherent operations and flexible geometries. However, the achievable fidelities are limited by the finite lifetime of the Rydberg states, as well as by technical imperfections such as atomic motion. In this work, we propose a novel approach to Rydberg-atom arrays using long-lived circular Rydberg states in optical traps. Based on the extremely long lifetime of these states, exceeding seconds in cryogenic microwave cavities that suppress radiative transitions, and gate protocols that are robust to finite atomic temperature, we project that arrays of hundreds of circular Rydberg atoms with two-qubit gate errors around.
Coding & ProgrammingScientific American

The Computer Scientist Training AI to Think with Analogies

The Pulitzer Prize-winning book Gödel, Escher, Bach inspired legions of computer scientists in 1979, but few were as inspired as Melanie Mitchell. After reading the 777-page tome, Mitchell, a high school math teacher in New York, decided she “needed to be” in artificial intelligence. She soon tracked down the book’s author, AI researcher Douglas Hofstadter, and talked him into giving her an internship. She had only taken a handful of computer science courses at the time, but he seemed impressed with her chutzpah and unconcerned about her academic credentials.
ChemistryPhys.org

Uncovering fragmentation differences in chiral biomolecules

By combining mass spectroscopy with further analytical and simulation techniques, researchers have revealed key differences in the fragmentation of dipeptide biomolecules with different chiral structures. 'Chirality' describes the difference in structure between two molecules that are, or are close to being mirror images of each other. Although their chemical formulae...
EngineeringPosted by
ScienceAlert

Scientists Just Simulated Quantum Technology on Classical Computing Hardware

Lurking in the background of the quest for true quantum supremacy hangs an awkward possibility – hyper-fast number crunching tasks based on quantum trickery might just be a load of hype. Now, a pair of physicists from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland and Columbia University in the US have come up with a better way to judge the potential of near-term quantum devices – by simulating the quantum mechanics they rely upon on more traditional hardware. Their study made use of a neural network developed by EPFL's Giuseppe Carleo and his colleague Matthias Troyer back in 2016, using machine learning to...
Chemistryslashdot.org

Scientists Created a Quantum Crystal That Could Be a New Dark Matter Sensor

Physicists at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) have linked together, or "entangled," the mechanical motion and electronic properties of a tiny blue crystal, giving it a quantum edge in measuring electric fields with record sensitivity that may enhance understanding of the universe. The quantum sensor consists of 150 beryllium ions (electrically charged atoms) confined in a magnetic field, so they self-arrange into a flat 2D crystal just 200 millionths of a meter in diameter. Quantum sensors such as this have the potential to detect signals from dark matter -- a mysterious substance that might turn out to be, among other theories, subatomic particles that interact with normal matter through a weak electromagnetic field. The presence of dark matter could cause the crystal to wiggle in telltale ways, revealed by collective changes among the crystal's ions in one of their electronic properties, known as spin.
PhysicsNewswise

New Quantum Research Gives Insights Into How Quantum Light Can Be Mastered

Newswise — Los Alamos, N.M., July 21, 2021—A team of scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory propose that modulated quantum metasurfaces can control all properties of photonic qubits, a breakthrough that could impact the fields of quantum information, communications, sensing and imaging, as well as energy and momentum harvesting. The results of their study were released yesterday in the journal Physical Review Letters, published by the American Physical Society.
PhysicsAPS physics

Thermodynamic uncertainty relation for first-passage times on Markov chains

We derive a thermodynamic uncertainty relation (TUR) for first-passage times (FPTs) on continuous time Markov chains. The TUR utilizes the entropy production coming from bidirectional transitions, and the net flux coming from unidirectional transitions, to provide a lower bound on FPT fluctuations. As every bidirectional transition can also be seen as a pair of separate unidirectional ones, our approach typically yields an ensemble of TURs. The tightest bound on FPT fluctuations can then be obtained from this ensemble by a simple and physically motivated optimization procedure. The results presented herein are valid for arbitrary initial conditions, out-of-equilibrium dynamics, and are therefore well suited to describe the inherently irreversible first-passage event. They can thus be readily applied to a myriad of first-passage problems that arise across a wide range of disciplines.
AstronomyNPR

Gravitational Waves: Unlocking The Secrets Of The Universe

The Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) is dedicated to detecting gravitational waves scattered across the universe in ancient cosmic events. Science correspondent Nell Greenfieldboyce gives us the latest in gravitational waves and shares what scientists have learned (and heard) from these tiny ripples in spacetime. Email the show at shortwave@npr.org.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...
SciencePosted by
Fox News

Cholesterol drug cuts coronavirus infection by 70%, researchers find

A drug meant to treat cholesterol was found to reduce coronavirus infection by 70% in lab studies, with researchers calling for additional clinical trials among hospitalized COVID-19 patients. A team of researchers from the U.K. and Italy published findings in the Frontiers in Pharmacology journal Friday, finding that fenofibrate and...
Public HealthPosted by
610 Sports Radio

When will the pandemic finally end? Experts weigh in

Earlier this year, vaccines and easing restrictions seemed to indicate that the COVID-19 pandemic was almost over, but a new surge of cases dashed hopes. So, when will it actually be over?. “Even among the scientific community, you would get really different answers,” said Rachael Piltch-Loeb, a researcher and fellow...
Sciencenaturalhealth365.com

Jabbed individuals drive the evolution of vax-resistant COVID variants, study says

Another thing so-called conspiracy theorists have been saying all along is that people who decline the experimental jab will be blamed for the proliferation of vax-resistant COVID virus variants … but new peer-reviewed data suggests that it’s the people who received the jab who could be contributing to these viral mutations.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Investigation Into the Origin of Elements in the Universe Yields New Insights

A key reaction in the slow neutron-capture process that forms elements occurs less frequently than previously thought. The slow neutron-capture process (the s-process) is one of the nucleosynthesis processes that occurs in stars. It results in about half of the elements heavier than iron in the universe. Two important reactions involved in the s-process are Neon-22 (alpha, gamma) and Neon-22 (alpha, neutron). In these reactions, neutron-rich Neon-22 captures alpha-particles. The capture produces Magnesium-26 in an excited state, meaning it has received extra energy. It then releases energy by emitting either a gamma ray, leading to Magnesium-26 in a normal state, or a neutron, leading to Magnesium-25. The rates of both the Neon-22 (alpha, gamma) and Neon-22 (alpha, neutron) reactions have significant effects on the s-process. This affects the abundances of elements such as Selenium, Krypton, Rubidium, Strontium, and Zirconium.
Mental HealthNature.com

Publisher Correction: Primitive visual channels have a causal role in cognitive transfer

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-88271-y, published online 22 April 2021. In the original version of this article Shai Gabay and Roi Cohen Kadosh were omitted as equally contributing authors. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Shai Gabay and Roi Cohen Kadosh. Affiliations.
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

“Our Universe Should Actually Not Exist” –The Great Antimatter Mystery (Weekend Feature)

“All of our observations find a complete symmetry between matter and antimatter, which is why the universe should not actually exist,” explained Christian Smorra, member of the BASE collaboration at the CERN research center. “An asymmetry must exist here somewhere but we simply do not understand where the difference is. What is the source of the symmetry break?”

Comments / 0

Community Policy