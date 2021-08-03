Cancel
All About the Mysterious Komodo Dragon

By Ellen Rigell
earth.com
 5 days ago

Of all the mythical creatures across fantasy and fable, the dragon spans the widest range of cultural lore. Originating in East Asia before charming the medieval societies of Europe, tales of fearsome lizards have dominated storybooks for centuries. But dragons aren't purely figments of fairytales. The very real and very ferocious Komodo dragon prowls the islands of Indonesia. The Komodo dragon is the largest living lizard. Known for a stealthy hunting strategy, armored skeleton, and merciless bite, this giant reptile is truly a real-life dragon. Listed on the IUCN red list, this massive lizard is more in need of our protection than a contest with a sword and shield. Learn all about the mysterious Komodo dragon with our guide to its ecology and conservation.

