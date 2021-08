The USA women’s gymnastics team won an Olympic silver medal in the team final on Tuesday. We are so proud of all of these women, and they should be celebrated!. Unless you don’t have internet access or just don’t care about the Olympics at all, then you know that Simone Biles chose to take herself out of the team competition. This has been covered by every media outlet in America. However, what the media hasn’t focused on is what these girls accomplished. So we want to fix that at Fangirlish.