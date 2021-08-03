Financial advisor explains how to boost your social security benefits

Considering how flimsy your Social Security card is, laminating it seems like the most responsible course of action to keep it from slowly deteriorating as decades pass. According to the Social Security Administration (SSA), however, you absolutely shouldn’t. Unlike COVID-19 vaccination cards, it’s not because you might have to write in updates sometime in the future—but rather because “lamination prevents detection of many security features.” These security features were introduced in 1983, when the SSA overhauled the design and manufacturing process to make the cards less susceptible to counterfeiting. (If your Social Security card was issued before 1983, it may not have built-in security measures, but you still shouldn't laminate it due to the potential for the ID problems noted below.)