Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Financial advisor explains how to boost your social security benefits

By Anisca Miles
Fox40
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocial Security payouts for nearly 70 million Americans may rise over 6% as inflation triggers the biggest surge in 40 years. FOX40 financial advisor Kimberly Foss joined Pedro to explain how we can get the maximum out of our benefits.

fox40.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#Financial Advisor#Inflation#Americans#Fox40 Financial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related
Personal FinancePosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Ways to Score an Even Bigger Social Security Check

Social Security may be a key income source for you in retirement. The right moves on your part could lead to a more generous benefit. The great thing about Social Security is that it's designed to pay you for life. If the value of your retirement plan fluctuates based on market conditions, you may have a year where you're forced to take smaller withdrawals. But if you qualify for, say, a $2,000 monthly Social Security benefit, that's the amount you'll get every month. In fact, you may get even more once you account for annual cost-of-living adjustments.
Income TaxPosted by
The Motley Fool

37 States That Don't Tax Social Security Benefits

You pay Social Security taxes all your working life, but for some people, the taxes don't stop once they sign up for monthly checks. Certain states take a slice of certain retirees' benefits, forcing them to rely more upon their personal savings to cover their expenses. Fortunately, there are 37...
EconomyPosted by
MarketRealist

How Much Is the Social Security Cost of Living Increase for 2022?

For the approximately 65 million Americans who are slated to receive benefits from Social Security this year, the state of the Social Security Administration’s funding is an important concern. Article continues below advertisement. For several years, analysts have warned that Social Security was expected to “run out” by 2035 (meaning...
Personal Financethebalance.com

What Is Social Security?

Social Security is a federal program that issues benefits to retirees who paid into the program during their working years, people unable to work due to a physical or mental condition, spouses and children of beneficiaries, and surviving family members of beneficiaries. Social Security benefits are administered by the Social Security Administration.
Personal FinancePosted by
Mental_Floss

Why You Should Never Laminate Your Social Security Card

Considering how flimsy your Social Security card is, laminating it seems like the most responsible course of action to keep it from slowly deteriorating as decades pass. According to the Social Security Administration (SSA), however, you absolutely shouldn’t. Unlike COVID-19 vaccination cards, it’s not because you might have to write in updates sometime in the future—but rather because “lamination prevents detection of many security features.” These security features were introduced in 1983, when the SSA overhauled the design and manufacturing process to make the cards less susceptible to counterfeiting. (If your Social Security card was issued before 1983, it may not have built-in security measures, but you still shouldn't laminate it due to the potential for the ID problems noted below.)
Personal FinanceMontgomery Advertiser

Five ways to apply for Social Security benefits online

We continue to make it easier for you to access our programs and benefits. Our website offers a convenient way to apply for benefits online. · Retirement or Spouse's Benefits – You must be at least 61 years and 9 months in age and want your benefits to start in no more than four months. Apply at www.ssa.gov/retireonline.

Comments / 1

Community Policy