Gartner Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Business Wire
 4 days ago

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT), the world’s leading research and advisory company, today reported results for the second quarter of 2021 and updated its financial outlook for the full year 2021. Additional information regarding the Company’s results as well as an updated 2021 financial outlook is provided in an earnings supplement available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.gartner.com.

