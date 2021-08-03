Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

One in six pupils off schools for Covid reasons before summer break

By Richard Guttridge
Shropshire Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAround one in six school pupils in the Black Country and Staffordshire missed school due to coronavirus ahead of the summer break, figures have revealed. Department for Education data shows up to 15.8 per cent of children were absent from school for reasons linked to Covid on July 15. Around...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Williamson
Person
Paul Whiteman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pupils#Secondary Schools#The Black Country#Naht#Dfe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Department for Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
EducationThe Guardian

DfE swamped teachers with new rules at Covid outbreak, study finds

Teachers across England were overwhelmed by a “ridiculous” blizzard of rules and documents issued by the Department for Education (DfE) during the coronavirus pandemic, alongside major announcements made through the media or press conferences, according to a study. Researchers at the University of Cambridge and University College London found that...
Educationscitechdaily.com

How “Overwhelming” Government Guidance Held Schools Back As COVID Hit

Study shows that UK Government released 201 policy updates for schools during first 90 days of lockdown. Headteachers and school leaders have described how an ‘avalanche’ of confused and shifting Government guidance severely impeded schools during the critical first months of COVID lockdown in a new study. The research compiles...
EducationTelegraph

Almost half of pupils were off school towards end of term in Covid hotspots

Almost half of pupils were off school towards the end of term in parts of the country worst hit by Covid isolations, official figures show. In Middlesbrough, 47.6 per cent of pupils were absent from the classroom on July 15, while 44 per cent were absent in Sunderland and 41.5 per cent in South Tyneside, according to data published by the Department for Education (DfE).
EducationSt. James Plaindealer

Going back to school after COVID-19

As of Thursday, July 1 Governor Tim Walz no longer has the state of emergency executive orders power after having it since the beginning of the pandemic, because the Minnesota legislators ended it during their session on Wednesday, June 30. Walz emergency power made schools go into distance learning at...
EducationBBC

Daily testing can keep pupils in school, study suggests

Daily rapid testing of school pupils who are close contacts of a Covid case did not lead to more virus spread than sending them home, a study has found. Around 2% of close contacts with test results turned out to have coronavirus. The findings, which have not yet been peer-reviewed,...
EducationBBC

'Ghost school' with no students for a second year

For English language schools, the vocabulary that's been most important in recent times has been "empty". Because since the pandemic began last year, many language schools have not had any overseas students to teach. Dan Methven, who teaches in the Anglolang school in Scarborough, says for two summers now they...
EducationBBC

Richer parents pressure teachers on exam grades

Parents of pupils in private schools or living in affluent areas of England were the most likely to put pressure on teachers over exam grades, suggests research from the Sutton Trust. Almost a quarter of private school teachers had been contacted by parents over A-level and GCSE grades, twice as...
EducationPosted by
Daily Mail

Forcing children to isolate is 'needless' and daily testing of Covid contacts in schools drastically reduces staff and pupil absences without increasing infections, Oxford University study says

Daily testing of Covid contacts in schools drastically reduces staff and pupil absences without increasing infections, a study suggests. The policy proved just as effective at preventing outbreaks as sending home an entire 'bubble' for ten days when someone tested positive. Fewer than one close contact in 50 was infected...
EducationSunderland Echo

Almost half of Sunderland secondary pupils miss school due to Covid in final week before summer holidays

Department for Education data shows up to 34.6% of children were absent from local schools for reasons linked to Covid-19 on July 15 – the day of its last snapshot survey. The data shows 29.8% of children were self-isolating due to possible contact with a Covid-19 case, while the rest had a confirmed or suspected case of coronavirus, or were off as a result of Covid-related school closures.
Educationinews.co.uk

Mary Beard praises plans to teach Latin to thousands of state school pupils

Dame Mary Beard has thrown her support behind plans to bring Latin lessons back to comprehensive schools in a bid to make the language less “elitist”. Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said the £4 million Latin Excellence Programme would ensure the subject was not “for the privileged few”. The initiative will...
EducationPosted by
Daily Mail

'Missing school is a trauma': Former children's laureate Michael Morpurgo fears shutdown of classrooms during Covid pandemic could lead to PTSD among some pupils

Michael Morpurgo has claimed children will have post-traumatic stress disorder after being away from their school friends during the pandemic. The former children’s laureate said he feared youngsters who spent a large amount of time learning at home will never get over the trauma. ‘I am worried about the price...
Educationmidfloridanewspapers.com

A back-to-school message

We have so much to be proud of here in Lake County Schools. We are part of a community that cares about and supports its children. With dedicated teachers, staff and administrators coupled with strong parent engagement and the support of community businesses and organizations, our students have every opportunity to excel.
Educationabc27.com

Staying safe from COVID-19 while heading back to school in person

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — After a year of hybrid and remote learning, many students and their caregivers are ready to get back to in-person education this upcoming school year. Wearing masks and getting vaccinated are two ways experts say students can stay safe and healthy when they’re back in the classroom.
EducationFast Company

Students lost 5 months in math, 4 in reading during the pandemic

In a year of remarkable challenges, the education progress of American schoolchildren took a substantial hit, with more than a quarter of a year’s learning lost. A recently published McKinsey analysis, which compared the assessments of 1.6 million elementary school-age children in 2021 with the same assessment results in 2017, 2018, and 2019, shows students lost four months of learning, on average. According to the results, students fell behind by five months in math and four in reading, overall. The analysis notes that the learning loss could be attributed to a matter of “almost . . . no new content” learned in the last few months of the 2019-2020 school year (which was most likely experienced virtually), coupled with a slight step backwards during a “summer slide,” and a less-efficient learning rate during the 2020-2021 school year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy