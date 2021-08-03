Cancel
Crude Oil Price Update – Aggressive Counter-Trend Buyers Respecting $69.62 – $68.53 Retracement Zone

By James Hyerczyk
fxempire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures plunged for a second session on Tuesday as fear that the rising cases of the Delta coronavirus variant could lead to demand destruction at a time when OPEC and its allies are raising production offset expectations of a lower U.S. inventories in today’s American Petroleum Institute’s (API) inventories report.

