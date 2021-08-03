Kura Sushi Now Open in Bellevue

Kura Sushi has opened its first Washington location: a new addition to the Wilburton Village Retail complex in south Downtown Bellevue. The restaurant offers the convenience of a rotating sushi bar with a focus on premium fresh ingredients. Offering more than 140 dishes, including traditional nigiri and gunkan sushi, handrolls, as well as creative rolls like its spicy garlic popcorn shrimp roll, the eatery also has chicken karaage, gyoza, seafood tempura, and ramen or udon soups. It offers an Express Belt for made-to-order requests. Aft er more than 40 years since opening in Japan, Kura Sushi has its kaiten-zushi dining experience dialed in, with the convenience of touch-panel ordering for every seat or booth. Each sushi plate is tracked for freshness to ensure it never stays on the conveyor belt for too long — a style of dining created for efficiency and convenience perfectly suited for a new level of health consciousness.