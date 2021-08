Apple has ejected a social app aimed at unvaccinated people from the App Store, in a bid to halt the spread of COVID-19 misinformation. Unjected, an app that launched in May and was originally intended for dating and introductions in a community that supports "medical autonomy and free speech," was updated to introduce more social elements. A social feed gave users the opportunity to contribute content, which has since become a headache for the app's developers. — An app review for the Android version conducted by Google Play deemed it to have insufficiently policed the user-generated content for misinformation,reports Bloomberg. Emails sent to the developer by Google cited posts about the COVID-19 vaccines were at issue, including claims they were "experimental mRNA gene modifiers," as well as mentions of 5G and microchip narratives.