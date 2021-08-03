Neal Schon’s Guitar Auction Brings More Than $4.2 Million

Charlie Watts is one of the three original members of The Rolling Stones that has survived almost 60 years of legendary rock and roll decadence. Along with Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, Watts has drummed for all 2000+ gigs band has ever played. But that streak will be coming to end when the Stones hit the road this fall for the reboot of their 2020 “No Filter Tour” which was postponed from last summer due to the Covid pandemic. While Stones fans are understandably bummed by the development, the drummer taking his spot temporarily is no slouch. In fact, he’s maybe the best drummer you might not have heard of.