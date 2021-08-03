Cancel
Neal Schon’s Guitar Auction Brings More Than $4.2 Million

By Allison Rapp
KOOL 101.7
KOOL 101.7
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A collection of more than 90 of Neal Schon's guitars has amassed more than $4.2 million in sales at a recent auction. The sale, which occurred just a few hours before Journey hit the stage at Chicago's Lollapalooza festival this past weekend, included two of the most expensive vintage instruments sold in the history of Heritage Auctions: a Ferrari guitar that sold for $300,000 and a 1959 Gibson Les Paul that went for $350,000.

