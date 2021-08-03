Cancel
Computers

New iMac Magic Keyboard with Touch ID available for individual sale

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreviously only available with the new 24-inch iMac, the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID can now be bought on its own, as can the new Magic Trackpad, and Magic Mouse. Touch ID has been on MacBook Pro models for years, but the biometric security feature came to desktop Macs with the 24-inch iMac. Originally exclusively available with that model, Apple introduced both a standard Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, and an extended one with a numeric keypad.

When Apple unleashed its brand-new 24in iMac earlier this year, the keyboard in the box also received an overhaul. Along with curvier edges and hues to colour-match the iMac hardware, we got Touch ID on a standalone external keyboard for the first time. The need to laboriously tap in passwords was eradicated. Bliss! Unless you own a Mac mini or use an external keyboard with an M1 Apple laptop – whereupon you’ve possibly spent time figuring out how you can swipe a chum’s iMac keyboard while they’re not looking. Fortunately, Apple’s now made Touch ID-equipped keyboards available to anyone with an M1 Mac, by way of the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID for Mac models with Apple silicon (£149) and Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad for Mac models with Apple silicon (£179). The names aren’t pretty but the keyboards sure are – although they only come in silver, and so you’ll still need to ‘borrow’ one from an iMac owner should you fancy a keyboard in a more interesting colour.

