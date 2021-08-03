What tools keep AppleInsider staffers working from home
AppleInsider is staffed by folks from around the world, all working from home. So outside of our computers, here are our must-haves that have kept us going for years. We get lots of emails, and in the more than a year since we showed you our desks, you've asked to know more about what goes on behind the scenes. As remote workers under new strain from the events of the last 20 months, we've all had to take a fresh eye at our setups and decide what works and what doesn't, which has led us to find certain indispensable items.appleinsider.com
Comments / 0