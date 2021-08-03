Cancel
Paraneoplastic ocular syndrome: a pandora’s box of underlying malignancies

By Prathama Sarkar ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-1152-7858
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParaneoplastic syndromes affecting the visual system are a group of conditions that arise in the systemic malignancy framework. In this review, we have provided a detailed and comprehensive overview of the published literature on the various ophthalmic paraneoplastic manifestations. A systematic review of many databases has been performed to identify ample literature on the paraneoplastic syndromes related to ophthalmology. We have discussed here the clinical features, pathogenesis, and treatment strategies of various ophthalmic paraneoplastic syndromes. It can be challenging to distinguish these disorders from their non-paraneoplastic counterparts and to determine the appropriate systemic assessment for the tumour responsible, to have a proper approach towards the management of the syndrome.

