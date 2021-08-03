Apple's Mac Pro gains new Radeon Pro MPX graphics card options
Customers can add new Radeon Pro W6800X and Radeon Pro W6900X modules to the Mac Pro, adding up to $11,600 to the base price. Recent macOS updates have added support for the latest Radeon Pro graphics card modules to the Mac Pro and eGPU installs on Intel Macs. Customers can add these graphics cards when configuring a new Mac Pro, and a few hours after debut, made them available for upgraders as well.forums.appleinsider.com
