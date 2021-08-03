Cancel
Computers

Apple's Mac Pro gains new Radeon Pro MPX graphics card options

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCustomers can add new Radeon Pro W6800X and Radeon Pro W6900X modules to the Mac Pro, adding up to $11,600 to the base price. Recent macOS updates have added support for the latest Radeon Pro graphics card modules to the Mac Pro and eGPU installs on Intel Macs. Customers can add these graphics cards when configuring a new Mac Pro, and a few hours after debut, made them available for upgraders as well.

