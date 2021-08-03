Marlboro, NJ, Firefighter Injured at House Fire
MARLBORO – Two township police officers and a firefighter were treated for smoke inhalation after a blaze at a Tennent Road home late Sunday night, according to authorities. Before the fire department arrived, Officers Donna Gonzalez and Ryan Anzalone had gone into the burning house to save an adult male who was trapped inside a second floor bedroom filled with smoke, said police Capt. Steve Levy of the Marlboro Police Department.www.firefighternation.com
