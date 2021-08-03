Why building black-box models can be dangerous
Machine Learning models are famous for being black boxes that are complex and the reasoning behind their outputs and predictions are usually not interpretable. However, when it comes to “high-stakes” decisions do we really want to trust a black box? For example when it comes to decisions in healthcare where machine learning models predict wheater a patient can be taken of monitoring in intensive care or needs special treatment (e.g. different medication). Shouldn’t these decisions be made by a well-trained doctor rather than by a black box algorithm? In fields like these, it is important that everybody involved in these “high stake” decisions is “on board” with the decision.towardsdatascience.com
Comments / 0