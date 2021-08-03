Cancel
Meliá Hotels International results for the first half of 2021

By Vicky Karantzavelou
TravelDailyNews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePALMA DE MALLORCA - Meliá Hotels International has presented results for the first half of 2021 that are still strongly affected by the pandemic and travel restrictions in different markets and destinations. Progress with vaccination programmes and the reduced severity of recent waves of the virus, however, have radically altered the scenario and point towards an incipient recovery, especially in the Caribbean, China and Mediterranean resort destinations. The results for the period remained negative (-151.2 M euros), and the Group closed June with an EBITDA of -62.5M euros excluding capital gains of 64M euros generated by asset sales.

