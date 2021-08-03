Meliá Hotels International results for the first half of 2021

Brookfield acquires four Selenta Hotels in Spain from Jordi Mestre. Canadian investment firm Brookfield Asset Management has completed the acquisition of a portfolio of four of Selenta Group’s five hotels from Selenta’s owner, Jordi Mestre, for €440 million (€196,692 per room). The transaction, which is Spain’s largest hotel investment deal for the year to date, sees Brookfield acquire a total of 2,237 rooms in prime destinations. The portfolio includes two hotels in Barcelona—the five-star, 465-room Hotel Sofia, which is operated as part of Hyatt’s Unbound Collection under a franchise agreement, and the four-star, 435-room Hotel Expo—as well as the five-star, 299-room Don Carlos Resort & Spa in Marbella and the five-star, 1,037-room Mare Nostrum Resort in Tenerife. Under considerable pressure due to the pandemic, Mestre also sold his Nobu Hotel Barcelona earlier this year, but has retained the Selenta Expo Hotel in Valencia, which was excluded from the deal with Brookfield.