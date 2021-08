It’s set to be the year of the staycation. With most of Europe off the cards unless you’re double vaccinated or prepared to jump through several test- or quarantine-shaped hoops, it seems wise to shift your focus back to British shores. And with cottages and Airbnbs in Cornwall, Devon and Kent being booked up like hot teacakes, it’s not a bad idea to consider a retreat in London, where there is such a huge number of amazing hotels. Enter Pan Pacific London – a smart new haven that blends Singaporean hospitality with contemporary British design in the heart of the city, moments from buzzing Liverpool Street and the ever-cool neighbourhood of Shoreditch, as well as the capital’s most recognisable landmarks: St Paul’s Cathedral, the Tower of London and Tower Bridge.