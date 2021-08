The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) announced a partnership with National Blacks in Travel and Tourism Collaborative. "It is a pleasure for BTT to partner with ASTA in support of their efforts to embrace diversity and inclusion within their organization as well as provide opportunities for its membership to take a deeper dive within their own businesses and organizations to ensure diversity becomes a sustainable way of doing business as well as serving the culturally diverse needs and interests of travelers," said Stephanie M. Jones, founder, National Blacks in Travel and Tourism Collaborative.