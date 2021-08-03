Cancel
GlobalData reveals top 10 cruise influencers on Twitter in Q2 2021

By Tatiana Rokou
TravelDailyNews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobalData’s Cruise Influencer Platform, which tracks about 100 leading industry experts and their discussions pertaining to the emerging trends, pain areas, new fields of innovation and other popular areas on Twitter, revealed Doug Parker, Producer / Host of Cruise Radio Podcast and Cruise News Today, as the top cruise influencer during the second quarter (Q2) of 2021. He largely shares news, reviews, weekly podcast with insider tips, interviews and reviews from actual cruise travellers.

www.traveldailynews.com

