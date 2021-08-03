Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Wizz Air resumes flights to Budapest from Pulkovo Airport

By Vicky Karantzavelou
TravelDailyNews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Northern Capital Gateway LLC, which manages Pulkovo Airport, announces that Wizz Air to resume scheduled flights from Saint Petersburg to Budapest with two weekly flights. Wizz Air resumes regular flights between Saint Petersburg and Budapest starting from 14 August. Flights will be operated with frequency twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Tickets are now available on wizzair.com and via WIZZ mobile app.

www.traveldailynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Filters#Budapest#Pulkovo Airport#Wizz#Russian#Hepa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Hungary
Country
Russia
Related
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

British Airways’ 216 Mile Boeing 787 Flight

Since the start of the pandemic, British Airways’ Boeing 787s have been seen on short-haul hops across Europe. When IAG cargo needs additional capacity, it makes sense to swap an A320 for the widebody. This month that will see the 787 Dreamliner on 216-mile flights from London to Paris. At...
Lifestyletravelmole.com

Wizz Air takes off again from Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Wizz Air UK has taken to the skies once again from Doncaster Sheffield Airport. Tickets for its flights to Poznan, Kosice, Alicante and Burgas are available now online or via the mobile app. With entry requirements varying from country to country, Wizz Air has made it easier for passengers to...
Aerospace & Defensebreakingtravelnews.com

Wizz Air launches ambitious pilot recruitment drive

Wizz Air is ramping up pilot recruitment across its network, with plans to hire 4,600 new pilots by 2030. The airline has already trained over 150 additional pilots in order to fly over 100 per cent of pre-Covid capacity this summer and aims to recruit over 300 more by the end of this year.
Public Healthsimpleflying.com

100% Of Qatar Airways Operating Cabin Crew Are Fully Vaccinated

Qatar Airways has proudly shared that all of its active cabin crew members have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The airline’s chief officer of customer experience, Rossen Dimitrov, spoke with Simple Flying this week about his carrier’s initiatives amid the challenges of the pandemic. Keeping proactive. The flag carrier of Qatar...
Cell Phonessimpleflying.com

Qatar Airways To Expand Bluetooth IFE Connectivity

Bluetooth headphone pairing is now a welcome addition on flights across the globe. The days of having to rely on an airline’s onboard products are becoming a thing of the past, but this provision is still in its infancy in the commercial aviation industry. In an interview with Simple Flying, Qatar Airways chief officer of customer experience, Rossen Dimitrov, shared how his company is keen to expand on this offering.
Worldcaribbeannationalweekly.com

Air Canada to Resume Flights to Bermuda

Air Canada will resume direct flights to Bermuda twice a week, starting on August 6. According to the travel website – TravelWeek, Air Canada’s service between Toronto and Bermuda will restart with flights on Fridays and Saturdays. Air Canada and fellow Canadian carrier WestJet, grounded flights to Bermuda from Toronto in January in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.
IndustryShareCast

Wizz Air passenger numbers surge in July

Low-cost European carrier Wizz Air said on Tuesday that passenger numbers surged in July as the group continued to grow its network amid a gradual return for international travel demand. 23,339.63. 11:10 04/08/21. n/a. n/a. 4,107.98. 11:10 04/08/21. n/a. n/a. 4,091.52. 11:10 04/08/21. n/a. n/a. 8,128.37. 11:10 04/08/21. 0.92%. 74.33.
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

Quebec City To Gain More Leisure Flights From Air Canada

Even though we are months away from cooler weather in the northern hemisphere, Air Canada is gearing up for the winter season and announcing new services out of Quebec City. The airport will see new services to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando in November and December, respectively. The airline has also announced increased service out of Quebec City to Punta Cana and Cancun.
Europeworldairlinenews.com

Wizz Air announces new routes from Italy

Wizz Air continues to build its presence in Italy, adding more pressure on the new Alitalia (ITA). Wizz has announced new routes from Milan (Malpensa), Bologna and Rome (Fiumicino) to Casablanca, Marrakesh in Morocco and Gran Canaria (Canary Islands)
Industrytheloadstar.com

Europe's airports and handlers 'ditching cargo' as passenger flights resume

Airlines are switching European airports as severe staff shortages keep freighters on the ground for hours, while others are having to fly before they are fully loaded. German and Belgian airports were said to be among the worst affected according to carriers – who spoke to The Loadstar anonymously, fearing “vindictive” handlers would drop them altogether.
Lifestylebusinesstraveller.com

Oman Air to resume flights to Jeddah

Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, is set to resume flights to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The airline tweeted, “Welcome back, Jeddah! We are resuming flights to Saudi Arabia’s second-largest city. Shop along the Red Sea, tour art galleries and museums, discover a vibrant coffee culture, sample a fusion of fine dining, and stroll the winding streets of Al Balad.”
Lifestyleftnnews.com

Air Transat Resumed Flights

Air Transat on July 30 operated its first commercial flights after six months of inactivity due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. Three flights are scheduled on July 30 were Montreal-Punta Cana, Punta Cana-Montreal and Montreal-Vancouver. These flights kicked off the airline's summer program, which will include, at the height of the season, 24 routes to 16 destinations in Canada, the United States, the South and Europe.
Aerospace & DefenseTravelDailyNews.com

Budapest Airport’s Irish interaction with Aer Lingus

Last week saw Budapest Airport witness the return of its long-standing partner Aer Lingus. Serving the Hungarian gateway since 2004, the Irish flag carrier is welcoming customers back on board its flights between Budapest and Dublin for the first time since the pandemic began. Aer Lingus will operate a three-times...
WorldFlight Global.com

Blue Air sees passenger numbers reaching pre-crisis parity in August

Romanian low-cost carrier Blue Air expects passenger numbers to match 2019 levels this month barring any new Covid travel restriction announcements. Blue Air carried over 300,000 passengers in July, around three-quarters of the number it flew in the same month in 2019 before the pandemic hit. ”Blue Air is on...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Why easyJet Wants Slot Waivers To Remain In Place

EasyJet’s CEO has voiced his support for the slot waivers currently in place across Europe. With passenger traffic still down, the airline chief asserts that operators would be forced to fly with near-empty aircraft in order to meet minimum use requirements in place under normal circumstances. This is a perspective that stands in direct opposition to that of Wizz Air, which is unhappy about the existing waivers.
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

Air France opens flights for winter 2021-2022 from Paris to Rovaniemi

Air France has announced direct flights from Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris to Rovaniemi in early December. Air France has announced two weekly flights starting from 4th of December 2021. The winter route will offer flights till 5th of March 2022. "We are glad for the newly announced route...
Worldworldairlinenews.com

Air Seychelles to resume scheduled flights to Mauritius in October

Air Seychelles will be resuming scheduled passenger flights to the neighboring island of Mauritius this October, after an absence of more than 18 months on the route. The return of the Seychelles flag carrier to the Indian Ocean Island, follows the announcement of the full reopening of the Mauritius borders starting from October 1, 2021, leading to further ease in movement for fully vaccinated travelers looking to explore the many treasures the tropical destination has to offer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy