Wizz Air resumes flights to Budapest from Pulkovo Airport
The Northern Capital Gateway LLC, which manages Pulkovo Airport, announces that Wizz Air to resume scheduled flights from Saint Petersburg to Budapest with two weekly flights. Wizz Air resumes regular flights between Saint Petersburg and Budapest starting from 14 August. Flights will be operated with frequency twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Tickets are now available on wizzair.com and via WIZZ mobile app.www.traveldailynews.com
