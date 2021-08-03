Discovering Riviera Nayarit’s breathtaking eco-tourism

The Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Tourism launches its new Logo and Brand Identity and invites you to Love Cyprus all over again. "Throughout the years, our islands’ brand identity evolution featured various forms and notions, however the one that prevailed was that of Love. The love we have for our island, the love we share with our tourists for Cyprus, the love and hospitality we show our visitors when we welcome them to our country. We are a fusion of civilizations and cultures, a versatile destination, with an amalgamation of experiences to offer and of course everything is made possible through the love and care of the authentic hospitality our people so generously offer. It thus became clear, that we needed to reinvent and visualise the concept of Love Cyprus once more.