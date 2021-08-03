Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Discovering Riviera Nayarit’s breathtaking eco-tourism

By Tatiana Rokou
TravelDailyNews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIVIERA NAYARIT, MEXICO – Riviera Nayarit, home to hundreds of lush forests, breathtaking waterfalls, and colorful marine life, is undoubtedly an extraordinary place to connect with nature. With even more activities to enjoy this summer, the stunning 200-mile stretch of coastline on the Western border of Mexico is the destination of the year for an unforgettable eco vacation. These must-try, nature-filled activities include:

www.traveldailynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eco#Birds#El Salto De Jumat N#Four Seasons Punta Mita#Singayta#Bronzed Cowbirds#Mexican Wood Nymphs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Surfing
Place
Mexico City
Related
Florida Statefloridatravellife.com

10 Florida Beaches that are Great for Avoiding Crowds

Florida has its fair share of beaches that are the places to be when it comes to lively crowds, sandy spots where you’ll find tourists and locals alike, everyone appreciating the natural beauty we’ve all come to expect from the Sunshine State. But there are also plenty of beaches that take visitors far away from the hustle and bustle of bigger cities and allow for the rest, relaxation, and, most importantly, peace and quiet we so desperately crave.Here is our list of best beaches in Florida where you can soak up the sun and feel like you’re the only person around for miles.
TravelHouston Chronicle

Where Do Mexicans Vacation When They Vacation in Mexico?

Americans have long made the trek south of the border to get away from it all. In the ‘50s and ‘60s it was Acapulco. In the ‘90s and 2000s it was Cancún and Los Cabos. And over the last five years, Mexico City has soared to the top of everyone’s list.
Travellonelyplanet.com

Where to find the best activities on the water in Florida

Most visitors to Florida’s coasts plop down on the beach, soak up some sun and call it a day. And hey, there's nothing wrong with taking a load off. If there’s a US state for that sort of relaxation, Florida is it. But if you’d rather get a little more adventurous, there are plenty of ways to spice up waterfront activities in the Sunshine State. Diving, windsurfing and epic paddles are all on the menu on both of Florida's coasts, from the choppy Atlantic to the relatively serene Gulf of Mexico.
Public HealthTelegraph

'Amber Sands': the best beaches in Europe without quarantine

It is one thing to have to navigate the plethora of different rules and regulations required for entry into Europe right now; it is quite another to have to worry about all that bother once you get there. Travel to the Continent was supposed to become simpler this week, with...
Lifestyleworldatlas.com

Lake Malawi National Park

Lake Malawi National Park is located in the country of Malawi in southeast Africa. The park encompasses the southern part of Lake Malawi, its shores and beaches, and Cape Maclear peninsula. It measures 95 km2. The park itself does not include the entire Lake Malawi, but only a small portion at the southern end. Less than one percent of the lake is actually part of the National Park.
WorldTravelDailyNews.com

Cyprus Tourism’s new logo and brand identity

The Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Tourism launches its new Logo and Brand Identity and invites you to Love Cyprus all over again. "Throughout the years, our islands’ brand identity evolution featured various forms and notions, however the one that prevailed was that of Love. The love we have for our island, the love we share with our tourists for Cyprus, the love and hospitality we show our visitors when we welcome them to our country. We are a fusion of civilizations and cultures, a versatile destination, with an amalgamation of experiences to offer and of course everything is made possible through the love and care of the authentic hospitality our people so generously offer. It thus became clear, that we needed to reinvent and visualise the concept of Love Cyprus once more.
Traveltravelweekly.com

Immersed in nature in Portugal's Alentejo

One of the trends expected to flourish in post-pandemic Europe is nature-focused travel, and it's easy to see why. Even when we can, not everyone will be comfortable jostling among other tourists in crowded cities and venues. One newish option for travelers seeking wide-open spaces is the Alqueva Lake district,...
LifestyleTravelPulse

Riviera Nayarit Nominated in Six Categories in the 2021 Travvy Awards

WHY IT RATES: The Travvy Awards will be held on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at the Miami Beach Convention Center. —Codie Liermann, Senior Editor. The Riviera Nayarit was nominated in six categories in the 2021 Travvy Awards, now in their 7th year. These awards recognize the highest standards in the travel industry and are given to the best destinations, airlines, cruise lines, hotels, tour operators and travel agencies that provide extraordinary travel experiences.
LifestylePosted by
CNN

Hiking Spain's 'Coast of Death'

Spain's ﻿Camino dos Faros snakes atop soaring cliffs that drop sharply to the sea, traversing a portion of Atlantic shoreline known as the Coast of Death (Costa da Morte). Despite its sinister name, a trek here can deliver a powerful calm.
LifestyleWave of Long Island

The Irish Riviera

On a muggy summer morning in 1961, with my parents still asleep, I crept into the kitchen and turned on the oven. I was seven years old. I closed the living room window to let the heat build in the apartment. After it did, I turned the oven off to let the metal cool and eased the window open when I heard mumbling from my parents’ bedroom.
Travelthedigestonline.com

Braving The Inca Trail to Machu Picchu

The Incan ruins of Machu Picchu are a destination for millions every year. Sitting in the clouds of Cusco, Peru’s Andes Mountains, the ancient citadel attracts adventurers from all around the world. However, reaching its peak on foot is no small feat. Travelers must endure the Inca Trail––26 miles of winding cliffs and rainforests that stretch 14,000 feet above sea level. As an avid hiker, I decided the sights were well worth the challenge. Accompanied by an eager group of explorers, I hiked 14 miles, from the midpoint of the Inca Trail, to arrive at the 15th century Inca citadel of Machu Picchu.
Worldriviera-maya-news.com

Riviera Maya News

Official Cancun, Playa del Carmen, Daily Mexico News Headlines. Playa del Carmen, Q.R. – The International Coastal Cleanup is organizing the 2015 beach cleaning and Playa del Carmen is looking for volunteers. This year,…
Lifestylecntraveler.com

Italy’s Egadi Islands Are an Oasis of Wild Italian Living

Just off the western point of Sicily, the Italian island fantasy embodied by the likes of Capri and Panarea becomes raw and wild amid spawning bluefins and North African winds. The Egadi archipelago, composed of three main islands named Favignana (the largest), Levanzo, and Marettimo, is a feral landscape of phantasmagoric rock set within Europe's biggest marine reserve. Bohemian Sicilians come here to hide out and reset: The Egadis are just 93 miles from Tunisia's Cape Bon, and the closeness to somewhere so culturally distant from Europe makes them feel even farther from the Italian mainland. Below the water, Neptune grass writhes like cilia, bringing up shipwrecked relics—Phoenician, Roman, Norman, Arab, Aragonese—that are so common the locals use them as paperweights.
Travelporthole.com

Going Ashore in Patmos: An Underated Gem of the Aegean

They may not have known it at the time, but the inhabitants of Patmos, a Greek island in the Aegean Sea, were witness to a monumental moment in Christianity. It’s where in 95 A.D., John of Patmos, who’s true identity is still a hot debate amongst scholars of the topic, received the inspiration for perhaps the most unique book found in the Bible – Revelation. The grotto in which his prophetic visions took place is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site and easily one of the most popular tourist destinations on the island.
Lifestylemyneworleans.com

The Best Way to Escape to the Caribbean without Getting on a Plane: Head to Station 6 for a Six-Week Culinary Tour of the Islands

As a child I frequented the rickety Sid-Mar’s in Bucktown with my family. Down the Bucktown road from the bustle of West End, the wooden building leaned on its pillars over Lake Pontchartrain. The warped wooden floors tilted to one side, and the wooden screen doors shrieked as they opened onto the screened-in dining porch with unadulterated views of the lake and the ever-present pile of crab traps in the yard. Today neither the road nor Sid-Mar’s exist, the former replaced by a massive and unsightly, but hugely reassuring, pumping facility, the latter washed into the lake by Hurricane Katrina.
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

Major investments underway in Mexico’s youngest tourism destination, Riviera Nayarit

RIVIERA NAYARIT, NAYARIT, MÉXICO – Mexico’s Pacific treasure, Riviera Nayarit, continues its growth momentum as the country’s youngest tourism destination. Dubbed as the next it destination in Mexico that offers luxury surrounded by nature, Riviera Nayarit is prepping for its continued evolution with multiple hotel investments in the pipeline, the enhancement of the Tepic International Airport, improved ground connection with two important highways, new attractions, and more. Additionally, the destination is seeing a steady rebound in visitors after carefully reopening in phases.

Comments / 0

Community Policy