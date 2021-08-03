Cancel
Music

John Corabi Explains Why Motley Crue Changed Their Sound in the 1990s

By Lauryn Schaffner
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

John Corabi spent a bit of time as Motley Crue's frontman in the early-to-mid 1990s, and he's admitted that he isn't a fan of their 1997 comeback album with Vince Neil because he thinks they were trying to change their sound in order to stay relevant. Corabi replaced Neil in...

Yakima, WA
ABOUT

94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

