Three money-saving adventures to enjoy in Tirana, Albania
Over the last 30 years, Albania has started to find its way onto the radar of intrepid explorers and tourists. A country that was once closed off from the world is now open for visitors as evidenced by statistics from 2019, which indicated that the county welcomed more than 6.4 million people. This year, the number is expected to increase due to the country’s tourist-friendly attributes such as mild weather, welcoming natives, and fascinating historical background.www.traveldailynews.com
Comments / 0