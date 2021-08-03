Choice Hotels Europe continues growth with addition of new hotel in Dublin, Ireland

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Travel news. I’m writing this at a time when it feels possible that a late-summer, quarantine-free holiday in southern Europe may yet emerge as an undertaking somewhat less difficult to execute than a K2 ascent or polar expedition. Just in time to fuel that optimism, two buzzy names in French hospitality have planted flags in opposite corners of Provence. In the hills outside St Tropez, the Airelles group (which has resorts and chalets in Gordes, the Val d’Isère and Courchevel, as well as the only hotel in the grounds of Versailles) has commandeered the historic Château de la Messardière. After a two-year renovation, the 25-acre, 103-room property reopened last month with a Valmont Spa, a raft of tailored experiences – from perfume-making workshops to guided cycling expeditions – and Matsuhisa Saint-Tropez, Nobu Matsuhisa’s pop-up, in residence until October. To the northwest, in the Vaucluse, Le Moulin de Lourmarin has just opened in the absurdly picturesque village of the same name. A sister to the supercool Les Roches Rouges on Cap Esterel, housed in an 18th-century olive-oil mill, it has just 25 rooms, remade (“under-made”, and beautifully so, might be more accurate) with natural tones and spare furnishings by Marine Delaloy and Paula Alvarez de Toledo of Paris-based Jaune. A casual bistro is similarly sleek, while the flagstone terrace, shaded by limes, delivers the old-world Provence feels. airelles.com, from €1,150; beaumier.com, from £111.