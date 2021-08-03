Cancel
Choice Hotels Europe continues growth with addition of new hotel in Dublin, Ireland

By Tatiana Rokou
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupporting its European growth strategy, Choice Hotels Europe welcomed a new hotel to its portfolio, the Shoreline Hotel, Ascend Hotel Collection, in Balcarrick, Dublin. The Shoreline Hotel, Ascend Hotel Collection is a boutique beachfront hotel, with views of Lambay Island and Dublin Bay, located on the peninsula of Donabate, a small quaint coastal village a few kilometers from the city centre.

