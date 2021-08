New Jersey’s American Dream Mall is now home to the first-ever Oreo Cafe and it's a destination for cookie fans of all ages who want to to treat themselves to sweet snacks, limited-edition merch, decor and much more. At the cafe, Oreo fans can discover the flavors of their favorite cookie in new forms like cheesecakes, waffle sundaes, mousse and the Oreo Donut S'Morewitch on the secret menu. Those who love to be able to create sweet treats exactly to their liking will enjoy being able to build their own waffle, ice cream sandwich, cone or milkshake dessert with a treats bar that offers over 200 possible combinations.