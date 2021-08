Living in New York City, there are just so many restaurants to try out. I know I for one love going to try out new places that are different and unique - unlike any restaurants you’ll find anywhere else! However, there are those few restaurants in the city that are just dependable old favorites! Maybe not the fanciest or newest or trendiest but something about them keeps you coming back to them time and time again. And that’s exactly how I feel about the Brooklyn Diner!